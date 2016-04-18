Johnny Depp's wife Amber Heard pleaded guilty on Monday to falsifying immigration documents in a case dubbed the "war on terrier" after she brought her two pet dogs on their private jet into Australia last year.

The case made global headlines last May after Australia's Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce threatened to have the pets, Pistol and Boo, put down unless they "buggered off back to the United States".

Two charges of illegally importing the Yorkshire terriers were dropped on Monday in the Gold Coast court.

But Heard admitted a third charge of providing a false document -- her arrival card, which reportedly failed to declare the dogs.

A black limousine dropped the actress-model and Hollywood star Depp, sporting a tie, at Southport Magistrates' Court in Queensland state.

The couple were both in dark jackets and minders escorted them through a media scrum, an AFP photographer said, as supporters shouted "Go Johnny" and "We love you".

Heard gave the court a video clip expressing her "remorse" over the case, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported, and offered a "public apology".

Heard blamed Depp's staff for the mix-up saying they were supposed to take care of all the paperwork.

Her lawyer Jeremy Kirk said: "It was a terrible, terrible mistake. There was no attempt to deceive."

She was due to be sentenced later in the day, after a second adjournment was called.