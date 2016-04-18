Ecuador's government on Monday raised the death toll following a powerful earthquake that struck off the country's Pacific coast on Saturday to 413.

Security Minister Cesar Navas added that the number of people injured has also risen from an earlier toll of 2,068.

In the aftermath of the quake, survivors rested amid the rubble of their homes and rescuers endeavoured to reach to survivors in the Andean nation's shattered coastal region.

Tearful relatives looking for loved ones grabbed chunks of debris with their bare hands as they joined in the search alongside stretched firefighting teams.

In towns such as Manta and Portoviejo on the Pacific coast, the stench of rotting bodies filled the tropical air among heaps of rubble and twisted metal.

"My husband is under there," said Veronica Paladines, 24, tearing at a mound of debris that used to be a hotel in Manta, with tears flooding down her cheeks.

Giving the new tally of fatalities from the city of Portoviejo inside the disaster zone, President Rafael Correa said he feared the number would rise even further.

"Reconstruction will cost billions of dollars," he also said, chatting with victims and appearing deeply moved as he toured the shattered town in the OPEC nation whose economy was already reeling from the global slump in crude oil prices.

Tents sprang up in the town's still-intact stadium to store bodies, treat the injured, and distribute water, food, and blankets. Survivors wandered around with bruised limbs and bandaged cuts, while those with more serious injuries were evacuated to hospitals.

The government's response was relatively speedy, with Vice President Jorge Glas flying into the disaster zone within hours and Correa coming straight back from a trip in Italy.

While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, the disaster will dramatically affectEcuador's oil revenue-dependent economy, which was already forecast for near-zero growth this year due to global oil price drop.