Libyan authorities on Sunday detained more than 200 African refugees, who were preparing to make a perilous sea crossing to Europe, in an early morning raid in eastern Tripoli's al Hashan District.

Armed and masked members of the authorities in bullet-proof vests rounded up the refugees and put them on vehicles to be driven to a detention centre.

Dozens more were detained in another raid on a house in the same neighbourhood.

No force was used in either operation and there was no resistance.

An alleged people smuggler was also detained during the raids.

"After a tip-off about a people smuggler preparing a crossing to Europe by clandestine migrants [asylum seekers] the raids were carried out in a Tripoli suburb," a security official said.

"We arrested 203 illegal [undocumented] migrants [refugees] from different nationalities. They were with there with their smuggler," he said.