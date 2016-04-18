Yemeni rivals will come together in Kuwait on Monday for a new round of UN-brokered peace talks.

Parties are optimistic over the peace, despite many violations of a one-week-old ceasefire.

On Sunday, UN envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed came to Kuwait, where he spoke of "much tension" still roasting in Yemen, KUNA news agency said.

But, during a news briefing at the UN Security Council on Friday, he indicated that the war-torn country has "never been so close to peace" despite difficulties.

"The path to peace might be difficult, but it is workable," he said, and added that violations of the ceasefire since April 11, "threaten the success of the peace talks."

Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdulmalek al Mikhlafi has called the Huthis to abandon their arms, the government-run sabanew.net website reported.

"We will do all we can to alleviate the suffering of our people," Mikhlafi stated and added, "we do not expect a full agreement at this stage" but rather a step forward.