Turkish Armed Forces have killed 18 PKK terrorists, including two senior figures, in southeastern Mardin Province's Nusaybin District on Sunday as they attempted to cross into the Syrian city of Qamishli, said the governor of Mardin.

According to the governor, the terrorists were killed as they opened fire to the officers, refusing to surrender.

During the operation, Turkish security forces also seized 18 long barreled weapons, several rocket launchers and a number of ammunition.