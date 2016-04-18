Afghan officials said on Monday that flash floods in northern provinces of Afghanistan killed at least 38 people overnight.

Residential areas in northern Baghlan and Samangan, north-eastern Takhar and north-western Badghis Provinces were affected by the floods. The capital Kabul was hit by heavy rains with no major damages.

Heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan often causes flash floods and landslides in its remote areas.

Takhar's natural disasters director, Abdul Razaq Zinda, said that 13 people, including women and children, were killed by flash floods in Klafgan and Bangi Districts.