TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says terror groups harm Muslim faith
Turkish president slams 'DAESH, Al Qaeda and Boko Haram terror organisations' for abusing Muslim faith more than Islam's worst enemies
Erdogan says terror groups harm Muslim faith
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at an event organised to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, Istanbul, Turkey, April 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 18, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed "DAESH, Al Qaeda and Boko Haram terror organisations" on Sunday for abusing Muslim faith more than Islam's worst enemies.

Speaking at an event held in Istanbul to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, Erdogan said "All the oppression by those who blatantly abuse Islam and what Islam has [and] appears under the names of DAESH, Boko Haram and Al Qaeda are purely and simply against Muslims."

"Frankly, even Islam's fiercest enemies cannot and have not done harm to Islam these terrorist organisations have done," he said.

Recommended

Erdogan stated that the notion of "jihad" is misinterpreted due to the so-called "Islamic" terror organisations.

"Jihad is not terror at all. Jihad is not about forming a terrorist organisation and killing innocent people. Jihad actually means to fight the ignorance that let those terrorist organisations emerge," he said.

"Unfortunately, these terror groups are the biggest enemies of Islam. They serve Islamophobia by torturing, oppressing, and killing innocent Muslims."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan