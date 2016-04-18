Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed "DAESH, Al Qaeda and Boko Haram terror organisations" on Sunday for abusing Muslim faith more than Islam's worst enemies.

Speaking at an event held in Istanbul to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, Erdogan said "All the oppression by those who blatantly abuse Islam and what Islam has [and] appears under the names of DAESH, Boko Haram and Al Qaeda are purely and simply against Muslims."

"Frankly, even Islam's fiercest enemies cannot and have not done harm to Islam these terrorist organisations have done," he said.