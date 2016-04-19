A suicide bomb attack outside a government tax office in northwestern Pakistani city of Mardan killed one and injured at least nine people on Tuesday, officials said.

The city police chief Faisal Shahzad said the attacker fired gunshots before blew himself up at the office gate.

Taliban faction Jamaat ul Ahrar later claimed responsibility for the attack. Ahsanullah Ahsan, a spokesman for the group, said they will continue such attacks in the future.