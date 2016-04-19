WORLD
Suicide attack kills one, wounds nine in northwest Pakistan
Suicide attack claimed by Taliban faction Jamaat ul Ahrar kills one, injures nine in Mardan, northwest Pakistan
A Pakistani official inspects the site of a suicide bomb attack on a government building in Mardan, on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

A suicide bomb attack outside a government tax office in northwestern Pakistani city of Mardan killed one and injured at least nine people on Tuesday, officials said.

The city police chief Faisal Shahzad said the attacker fired gunshots before blew himself up at the office gate.

Taliban faction Jamaat ul Ahrar later claimed responsibility for the attack. Ahsanullah Ahsan, a spokesman for the group, said they will continue such attacks in the future.

Pakistani Taliban regularly targets state and civilian installations as part of an insurgency, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives since it began in 2004.

Tuesday's attack comes weeks after a suicide bomber killed at least 70 and injured more than 300 others, mostly women and children, outside a public park in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore. Jamaat ul Ahrar has claimed responsibility for the attack saying that the "target were Christians."​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
