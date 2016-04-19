A senior opposition official said on Tuesday that the postponement of Syria peace talks by the opposition is indefinite with any resumption dependent on "correcting the path of the negotiations" and events on the ground.

"There is no date, the date is ... is the implementation of matters on the ground, and likewise the correction of the path of negotiations. All the while that does not happen, the time period will remain open," George Sabra said.

Sabra also said that the opposition had "big complaints" about US policy which he said sought continued talks "without us obtaining anything real."

He called on international powers to supply Syrians with the means to defend themselves.

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday it was concerned by a postponement of Syrian peace talks in Geneva, Russian news agencies reported.

"The situation is not an easy one and of course it causes a certain degree of our concern," RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

‘Dangerous escalation'

After bombardment of market places by regime forces in opposition-held northwest Syria, which killed at least 44 civilians and wounded dozens, Syrian opposition called it a "dangerous escalation" of the conflict.

"These (attacks) represent a dangerous escalation, with the targeting of markets crowded with civilians," a statement from the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) said.

"The massacres ... reinforce the decision taken by the HNC to suspend its participation and postpone the negotiations. No political process can move forward in this atmosphere of killing and criminality."