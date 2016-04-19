The UN envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, on Tuesday attempted to persuade Yemen's Houthis to send representatives to peace talks in Kuwait, after the rebel group backed out of the negotiations on Monday, hours before they started.

A statement issued on behalf of Cheikh Ahmed described the Kuwait talks as "delayed" and gave no details on when they might resume.

"We... ask the delegations to show good faith, participate in the talks in order to reach a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Yemen," the envoy said. "We call on the parties to take their responsibilities seriously and agree on comprehensive solutions."

Both warring parties - the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels - accuse each other of violating the April 11 ceasefire.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said in a Facebook statement that the demand from the first day was for talks to be held "in an atmosphere of calm, peace, and stability."

"But unfortunately, since April 11, the aggression hadn't stopped and the air strikes have continued on several areas," he said, referring to the warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition.

Government official Abdel Karim Shayban, on the other hand, accused the Houthis of not abiding by the truce deal.

Shayban told reporters that Houthis have showed "no seriousness."