A Canadian Cabinet Minister toured Attawapiskat on Monday and said the government was finalising a comprehensive plan to help the aboriginal community, which is plagued by suicide attempts and harsh living conditions.

"We had a good, frank discussion" Canada's Indigenous and Northern Affairs Misinister Carolyn Bennet told reporters as she met for about two hours with Chief Bruce Shisheesh in Attawapiskat, a remote reserve of 2,000 people.

"It's no longer going to be Band-aids and piecemeal. It's going to be a real plan."

Saying announcements were imminent, Bennett said, "We're almost there."

Five children tried to take their own lives on Friday night in the Attawapiskat First Nation reserve. The area is only accessible by plane or icy roads. It follows 11 attempted suicides by Canadian aboriginal community members the previous weekend.

The news of the attempted suicides was described as "heartbreaking" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.