US Vice President Joe Biden admitted he feels "overwhelming frustration" with Israel's government on Monday, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's management has been in the wrong, in an unusual rebuke of America's closest ally.

Biden gave a speech to the pro-Israel, pro-peace group J Street, expressing little hope for peace efforts during the remainder of the Obama administration.

Biden was firm in his critique of Netanyahu's government, suggesting his approach raised "profound questions" about how Israel could remain both democratic and Jewish.

"I firmly believe that the actions that Israel's government has taken over the past several years - the steady and systematic expansion of settlements, the legalisation of outposts, land seizures - they're moving us and more importantly they're moving Israel in the wrong direction," Biden said.

He said those policies will take Israel to a "one-state reality" which could be "dangerous."

Biden said it was a US obligation to push Palestine and Israel "as hard as we can" towards a two-state solution despite "our sometimes overwhelming frustration with the Israeli government."

"There is at the moment no political will that I observed from either Israelis or Palestinians to go forward with serious negotiations," Biden said.