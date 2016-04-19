WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN rights expert warns of ''threats'' to independence of press in Japan
UN rights expert says many Japanese journalists were feeling pressured to avoid sensitive topics, warns of serious threats to independence of press in Japan
United Nations Special Rapporteur for Freedom of expression David Kaye smiles prior to start his FCC press conference in Tokyo on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

A UN rights expert warned of "serious threats" to the independence of the press in Japan, including laws meant to protect coverage fairness and national security that he said could work as censorship.

Many Japanese journalists were feeling pressured to avoid sensitive topics, and that some told of being sidelined because of complaints from politicians, said United Nations Special Rapporteur for Freedom of expression David Kaye after a week long visit to Japan, in which he interviewed journalists and government officials.

"The independence of the press is facing serious threats — a weak system of legal protection, persistent government exploitation of a media lacking in professional solidarity," Kaye told reports at the Foreign Correspondents' Club press conference in Tokyo on April 19, 2016.

He said he was taken aback by a widespread fear among journalists in Japan, many of whom requested anonymity to talk to him fearing repercussions and arrived here after hearing about well-known broadcasters quitting.

The picture of Japanese journalism painted by Kaye was unflattering, including newspapers delaying or killing stories critical of the government.

He also said a reporter was demoted and given a salary cut after writing an article on the nuclear plant in Fukushima, which went into meltdowns in 2011.

Among Kaye's concerns is a law meant to ensure media-coverage fairness that allows the government to revoke broadcasting licenses over perceived violations.

He also reported the so-called "secrets act" law, meant to protect national security and public safety, is so broad it could obstruct people's right to know.

However Japan's government has repeatedly said freedom of the press is protected in the country, and sees nothing wrong with the law about the broadcasting license.

That penalty has never been carried out on a broadcaster, but Kaye noted such measures can work as a threat to keep outspoken journalists in check.

Kaye, whose report Tuesday was preliminary, is making a full report next year to the UN Human Rights Council. He said his job is not to take action but to identify problems, and urged reporters and activists in Japan to work together to change the climate for journalists.

Japan needs to pass anti-discrimination laws, instead of focusing on hate speech, which could backfire and curb the freedom of expression, he said.

It also needs to protect whistleblowers, crucial for providing reporters with information about nuclear power, disaster response, national security and other topics of public interest, Kaye said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
