A UN rights expert warned of "serious threats" to the independence of the press in Japan, including laws meant to protect coverage fairness and national security that he said could work as censorship.

Many Japanese journalists were feeling pressured to avoid sensitive topics, and that some told of being sidelined because of complaints from politicians, said United Nations Special Rapporteur for Freedom of expression David Kaye after a week long visit to Japan, in which he interviewed journalists and government officials.

"The independence of the press is facing serious threats — a weak system of legal protection, persistent government exploitation of a media lacking in professional solidarity," Kaye told reports at the Foreign Correspondents' Club press conference in Tokyo on April 19, 2016.

He said he was taken aback by a widespread fear among journalists in Japan, many of whom requested anonymity to talk to him fearing repercussions and arrived here after hearing about well-known broadcasters quitting.

The picture of Japanese journalism painted by Kaye was unflattering, including newspapers delaying or killing stories critical of the government.

He also said a reporter was demoted and given a salary cut after writing an article on the nuclear plant in Fukushima, which went into meltdowns in 2011.

Among Kaye's concerns is a law meant to ensure media-coverage fairness that allows the government to revoke broadcasting licenses over perceived violations.