Somalia's government has said 200 or more Somalians may have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea after leaving the Egyptian coast to try to reach Europe.

"We have no fixed number but it is between 200 and 300 Somalis," Somali Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir said.

Following that, Somalia's government said in a statement which offered condolences that nearly 200 people have died after their boat capsized after leaving Egypt.

"There is no clear number since they are not travelling legally," the minister said, adding that nearly 200 to 300 people from the around 460 refugees and migrants on board were Somalis "and most of them had died."

No precise time has been given for when the accident occurred.

Aproximately 40 people have been rescued so far, according to a UN refugee agency official who spoke to Swiss broadcaster SRF.