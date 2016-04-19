More than 140 rebels laid down their arms in Pakistan's southern province of Baluchistan, the government announced on Tuesday, following major Chinese investment in the region.

Anwaar ul Haq, a provincial government spokesman said on Monday that militants, from groups including the Baluchistan Liberation Front (BLF), the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Lashkar e Baluchistan, laid down their arms.

Two commanders, relatives of BLF chief Allah Nazar Baluch, were also among the surrendered 140 people, Haq said.

"According to them, they were disillusioned from the fight, because they joined thinking that it was for a national cause, but within a year or two, they realised ... that the movement was directionless," Haq said.