India is working to find ways to curb the widespread trafficking of women and children in the country, including those from neighbouring Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan, said India's Women and Child Welfare Minister Maneka Gandhi.

South Asia, with India at its centre, is the fastest-growing and second-largest region for human trafficking in the world, after East Asia, according to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime.

Speaking at a conference on child adoption in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya, Gandhi told delegates that the government was in the process of putting in place a series of policies to prevent human trafficking.

"We have discussed this issue in the cabinet. We had called a meeting with these countries last month in which all NGOs working on this and others in Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh came," she said on Monday.

"We will have another meeting next week in India. We are telling each other what we can do. This month, we are going to see that specific solutions come into being."

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 5,466 cases of human trafficking registered in 2014, an increase of 90 percent over the past five years.

Activists say this is a gross under-estimation of the scale of the problem, as much of the illicit organised crime is underground.