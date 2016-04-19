WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three Egyptian policemen killed in rocket attack in Sinai
Rocket attack kills three Egyptian riot policemen and wounds eight others in Sinai Peninsula
Three Egyptian policemen killed in rocket attack in Sinai
An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway in northern Sinai, Egypt, in this May 25, 2015 file photo. [Reuters] / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

Three Egyptian riot policemen were killed on Tuesday in a rocket attack on their convoy in the Sinai Peninsula, where authorities are fighting a militant group, the interior ministry said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

A ministry statement stated that "unknown" assailants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the police patrol on the road to the town of Sheikh Zuweid.

Recommended

One vehicle was struck and three riot policemen killed, while eight others were wounded, the statement added.

Since Egypt's military overthrew first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, some armed groups have stepped up attacks on the army and police with near daily attacks carried out in North Sinai.

Most of the Sinai attacks are claimed by "Sinai Province", the Egyptian branch of DAESH terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit