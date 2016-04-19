Britain has no plans to send combat troops to Libya, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday, replying to media reports that British special forces were already operating in the country.

"I am clear that there is no appetite in Libya for foreign combat troops on the ground," Hammond told parliament on his return from a visit to the new UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

"We do not anticipate any requests from the GNA for ground combat forces to take on DAESH or any other armed groups and we have no plans to deploy troops in such a role," he added.

Hammond is the latest European foreign minister to visit Libya after those of Italy, France and Germany.

During his visit this week, Hammond offered the GNA 10 million pounds ($14.4 million) in support and voiced Britain was ready to offer further technical assistance.