US President Barack Obama would likely veto a bill that would allow Americans to sue foreign governments in US courts for their involvement in terror attacks, the White House said on Monday.

"It's difficult to imagine a scenario in which the president would sign the bill as it's currently drafted," spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

The issue has gained traction as the Obama administration weighs the possible declassification of 28 pages of a key report on the Sep 11, 2001, terror attacks that allegedly suggests a Saudi-funded support network for the hijackers who flew planes into the World Trade Center towers and Pentagon while they were in the US.

Former Senator Bob Graham, who co-chaired the congressional inquiry that authored the report, said he believed substantial support for the 19 hijackers came from Saudi Arabia, including from those in the government.

The report currently says that the commission did not find any evidence that "the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded the organization," but makes no mention of less senior officials.

Earnest said Obama's reluctance to sign the legislation "was not related to its impact on our relationship with one particular country," but was instead tied to the potential legal blowback.

"The concern that we have is simply this: it could put the United States, and our taxpayers, and our service members and our diplomats at significant risk, if other countries were to adopt a similar law," Earnest told reporters.