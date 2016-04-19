WORLD
3 MIN READ
Obama likely to veto 9/11 bill, White House says
White House says Barack Obama unlikely to sign bill allowing US citizens to sue foreign governments over terrorist attacks
Obama likely to veto 9/11 bill, White House says
President Barack Obama listens as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

US President Barack Obama would likely veto a bill that would allow Americans to sue foreign governments in US courts for their involvement in terror attacks, the White House said on Monday.

"It's difficult to imagine a scenario in which the president would sign the bill as it's currently drafted," spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

The issue has gained traction as the Obama administration weighs the possible declassification of 28 pages of a key report on the Sep 11, 2001, terror attacks that allegedly suggests a Saudi-funded support network for the hijackers who flew planes into the World Trade Center towers and Pentagon while they were in the US.

Former Senator Bob Graham, who co-chaired the congressional inquiry that authored the report, said he believed substantial support for the 19 hijackers came from Saudi Arabia, including from those in the government.

The report currently says that the commission did not find any evidence that "the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded the organization," but makes no mention of less senior officials.

Earnest said Obama's reluctance to sign the legislation "was not related to its impact on our relationship with one particular country," but was instead tied to the potential legal blowback.

"The concern that we have is simply this: it could put the United States, and our taxpayers, and our service members and our diplomats at significant risk, if other countries were to adopt a similar law," Earnest told reporters.

Recommended

"We continue to believe that the concerns that we have with Saudi Arabia can be addressed through diplomacy," he added.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said the administration's opposition should not be interpreted as a slight to 9/11 victims.

"Nothing has changed about our commitment to them, to the grieving process that we know they're still going through and to do everything we can as a government to help them," he said.

The bipartisan bill, introduced by Senator Chuck Schumer and John Cornyn, recently cleared committee and is heading to the full senate floor for consideration.

The Obama administration has been lobbying lawmakers to block its passage, according to the New York Times, which first reported the story.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir reportedly told lawmakers that Riyadh would sell $750 billion in US treasuries if the legislation is signed into law, according to the newspaper.

Obama will fly to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday where he will meet with Saudi king and Gulf Cooperation Council leaders.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit