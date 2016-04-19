France will guarantee a 20-minute response of police and military anti-terrorism units to any future militant attacks, drawing on lessons learned from November's DAESH shootings in Paris, its interior minister said on Tuesday.

Besides more security personnel, specialist units will get new clearances to bypass the traditional carve-up of responsibilities between police and military forces that can hinder a timely armed response, Bernard Cazeneuve said.

The measures will ensure a minimum 20-minute response to attacks on population centres anywhere in France, he said.

"In a crisis our citizens expect faultless collaboration at all times," Cazeneuve told a news conference. "It's no time for competition between forces, but rather for unity, pooling resources and cooperating in our common interest."

In the wake of the Nov. 13 attack on the Bataclan concert hall, which killed 90 people, questions were asked about why a police assault was ordered a full two hours and 40 minutes after the terrorists began shooting people inside.