The US President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday agreed to continue establishing closer coordination on Syria and discussed the renewed fighting in the country, the White House announced.

The two leaders committed to intensifying their efforts to shore up the cessation of hostilities and affirmed the need to end attacks by all parties and ensure humanitarian access to all besieged areas, said White House spokesman John Earnest.

''It's an opportunity for the president (President Obama) to, once again, make the case to President Putin that he should use his influence with the Assad regime to live up to the commitments that they've made in the context of the cessation of hostilities," said Earnest to the reporters.

"Unfortunately, we've seen that the cessation of hostilities continues to be fragile and increasingly threatened due to continued violations by the regime," he said.

"And this was the subject of what I think you could accurately describe as an intense conversation."

During the call, Obama stressed the importance of pressing Bashar al Assad to halt its offensive attacks against the moderate opposition, as Putin said the moderate opposition needs to distance itself swiftly away from DAESH terrorists.