More than 100,000 people are trapped between the Turkish border and the frontline in northern Syria, aid charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Monday.

The displaced people have been caught in the Azaz district of Aleppo governorate between the border, the frontline with DAESH and Kurdish-controlled territory, MSF said in a statement.

"Yet again we see tens of thousands of people forced to flee but with almost nowhere safe to go, trapped in this bloody, brutal conflict," Muskilda Zancada, the MSF head of mission for Syria, said.