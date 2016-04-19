The Turkish military has returned fire into a DAESH-controlled region of Syria on Tuesday after three rockets landed in the Turkish border town of Kilis, injuring several civilians, a Turkish security official said.

Three rockets hit the southeastern town Kilis near the Syrian border, security sources said - the second straight day the town has come under fire.

Kilis, just across the border from a region of Syria controlled by the DAESH terrorist group, has come under repeated rocket fire in recent weeks and the Turkish military has responded by returning fire with artillery.