Britain's environmental policies on air and water pollution and biodiversity benefit from the country's membership of the European Union, a committee of British lawmakers said in a report on Tuesday.

Based on the findings of an inquiry into the impact of a potential British exit, the Environmental Audit Committee said that EU membership had given Britain a platform to pursue its environmental aims internationally and to influence long-term policy.

It has also ensured that environmental action in Britain has taken place faster and more thoroughly than if it had not been an EU member, the report said.

Even if Britain leaves the EU after the country's referendum on the subject in June, it would still have to follow some EU environmental laws but would be less able to influence how they are developed, the report added.