TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says talks with PKK didn't work, operations will continue
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says anti-terror operations targeting PKK will continue as talks did not work
Erdogan says talks with PKK didn't work, operations will continue
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the local administrators meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey's operations against PKK terror group will continue until the country will be cleaned out of terrorism as talks did not work.

"We tried ‘democratic initiative', we tried ‘national unity' but they did not work. Finally we tried ‘resolution process' but they [PKK terrorists] abused our good wills," Erdogan said during a meeting with the local administrators in Ankara.

"Now, we continue with anti-terror operations. These operations will last until the terrorism ends in Turkey," he stated.

Turkey started its anti-terror operations across the country in last July, after PKK terror group resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire.

Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 5,359 PKK terrorists have been killed across the country.

"We can not relief pain until we clean all our territories from these terrorists who kill innocent people," Erdogan said.

Recommended

The president also touched upon the bill that was sent to the Turkish Parliament to remove lawmakers' immunity for prosecution, appreciating the recent statements from two opposition political parties that expressed support for the draft law.

The leaders of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) have announced that they would support the bill proposed by governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The debate on immunities began when members of the HDP, the Predominantly pro-Kurdish Party, were accused of making statements in support of the PKK terror group.

The proposal would amend the constitution with a temporary clause to remove protection from prosecution for the 129 deputies in the Turkish Parliament.

The targeted lawmakers, who come from all four parliamentary parties, have had a total of 562 criminal proceedings lodged against them.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan