Thousands of Indian garment workers angry with the government over changes to their pension funds clashed with police in the information technology hub of Bengaluru on Tuesday as security forces fired teargas to control the crowds.

Police detained about 100 people after protesters blocked roads and some turned to violence, Bengaluru police commissioner N. S. Megharikh told Reuters.

Television footage showed smoke pouring from burnt-out buses and a smashed police vehicle.

"Now the situation is under control," Megharikh said.

The protests come after the government proposed changes in February to how employees can withdraw savings from the Employee Provident Fund (EPF).

Only about 36 million of the country's 1.3 billion people contribute to the EPF.