WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indian pension fund protest turns violent in Bengaluru
Garment workers' protest over pension fund turns violent in information technology hub of Bengaluru
Indian pension fund protest turns violent in Bengaluru
Police personnel stand gaurd near burnt buses after violence that followed a protest by garment factory workers in Bangalore on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

Thousands of Indian garment workers angry with the government over changes to their pension funds clashed with police in the information technology hub of Bengaluru on Tuesday as security forces fired teargas to control the crowds.

Police detained about 100 people after protesters blocked roads and some turned to violence, Bengaluru police commissioner N. S. Megharikh told Reuters.

Television footage showed smoke pouring from burnt-out buses and a smashed police vehicle.

"Now the situation is under control," Megharikh said.

The protests come after the government proposed changes in February to how employees can withdraw savings from the Employee Provident Fund (EPF).

Only about 36 million of the country's 1.3 billion people contribute to the EPF.

Recommended

In March, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reversed the proposal to tax pension fund withdrawals. But a plan to restrict when employees can withdraw savings from the EPF remains.

The protests against the restrictions began on Monday in the city after about 200,000 garment workers, most of them women, took to the streets.

Jayaram K. Ramaiah, an official at the Garment and Textile Workers Union, said garment workers earning a monthly salary of 6,500 rupees ($98) depended on access to their pensions.

"Not just garment workers, all workers in the unorganised sector will be affected by this rule," he said. "What about the poor people who use it for important purposes like marriage or education?"

Ramaiah blamed "anti-social elements" for attacking police with stones and said 20 of his members were injured when police charged protesters with batons.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit