Ukraine and Russia have reached a deal to release a jailed Ukrainian pilot, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday, suggesting that she will be swapped with two Russian servicemen jailed in Ukraine this week.

Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda Savchenko was jailed by a Russian court in March after being convicted of the murder of two Russian journalists who died covering the pro-Moscow rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

Her capture and trial became a rallying point for Ukrainians at home and abroad and she is considered as a national hero in Ukraine.

"I think we have agreed on a certain algorithm that would allow Nadezhda's release," Poroshenko said on Tuesday, the day after his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A long-mooted swap of Savchenko for the Russian prisoners appeared closer at hand after a court in Kiev on Monday convicted the two Russians of fighting alongside the rebels who took up arms against Ukraine's government in 2014.

A Ukrainian court on Monday sentenced two Russian servicemen, Sergeant Aleksander Aleksandrov and Captain Yevgeny Yerofeyev, captured in Ukrainian territory last May, to 14 years in prison on charges relating to their involvement in the pro-Russian separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The two acknowledged being Russian officers but the Russian defence ministry claimed they had resigned from active duty.