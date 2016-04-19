Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a severe critic of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door refugee policy, agreed on Tuesday in a meeting with former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl that it was questionable whether Europe could continue to absorb refugees indefinitely.

Orban and Kohl released a joint statement after the right-wing Hungarian leader paid a rare private visit to the 86-year-old Kohl, architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and a major driver of European integration in the 1990s.

Orban's meeting with Kohl, 86, who rarely appears in public and is largely wheelchair bound, fuelled speculation that Germany's foremost elder statesman disagrees with Merkel's course.

The Kohl-Orban statement said they share with Merkel the overall objective of alleviating the humanitarian emergency represented by refugees but signalled differences over how to deal with the challenge.

"There is complete agreement on the goal," the two said in the statement issued by Kohl's office after the hour-long Orban visit to the conservative Christian Democrat's longtime home in Oggersheim near the Rhine river in southwestern Germany.

"It is about a good future for Europe and peace in the world. The efforts of (Merkel) point in the same direction."

But, they added, "how many people can Europe sensibly take in and in the end integrate? And what happens to the remaining millions of people in need around the world who cannot flee?"