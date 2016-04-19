WORLD
Turkey treats Iraqi Turkmen affected by DAESH chemical attack
Ankara transports dozens of Iraqi Turkmen from Kirkuk to treat them in Turkish hospital after they were affected by recent DAESH chemical attack
Iraqi Turkmen civilians, who were affected by a recent DAESH chlorine attack in their town of Tazehurmatu in Kirkuk, arrive in a state hospital in Ankara on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

The Turkish government brought 68 Iraqi Turkmen who were injured as a result of a recent chemical attack launched by DAESH terrorists to Kirkuk.

They have been brought into the Polatli state hospital which is located in the capital Ankara for medical treatment following the Erbil-Ankara flight.

The Turkmen injured, three of whom reportedly had heavy wounds, have also been accompanied by 15 hospital attendants.

Turkey had previously transported 15 Iraqi Turkmen nationalities along with seven hospital attendants in Ankara on March 24 for treatment immediately after the attack because they had a risk of death.

DAESH launched a chlorine gas attack in Iraq's mostly Turkmen-populated town of Tazehurmatu in the Kirkuk Province on March 10, killing a two-year-old girl and wounding scores of others.

The attack started in the village of Besir which has been under DAESH control since the group claimed Mosul in northern Iraq in 2014.

Turkish foreign ministry strongly condemned "the inhumane methods used by the DAESH terrorist organisation," after the chemical attack.

"We are ready as always to provide the required support to our Turkmen brothers in healthcare and humanitarian aid," the statement emphasised.

Iraqi Turkmen Front President Arshad al Salihi told Anadolu Agency following the attack against Turkmen that DAESH has been producing chlorine gas in the Mosul University.

In February, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said DAESH used mustard and chlorine gas in an attack on Kurdish Peshmerga forces in 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
