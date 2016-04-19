The Turkish government brought 68 Iraqi Turkmen who were injured as a result of a recent chemical attack launched by DAESH terrorists to Kirkuk.

They have been brought into the Polatli state hospital which is located in the capital Ankara for medical treatment following the Erbil-Ankara flight.

The Turkmen injured, three of whom reportedly had heavy wounds, have also been accompanied by 15 hospital attendants.

Turkey had previously transported 15 Iraqi Turkmen nationalities along with seven hospital attendants in Ankara on March 24 for treatment immediately after the attack because they had a risk of death.

DAESH launched a chlorine gas attack in Iraq's mostly Turkmen-populated town of Tazehurmatu in the Kirkuk Province on March 10, killing a two-year-old girl and wounding scores of others.