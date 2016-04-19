Turkish police arrested 38 suspected Gulenists on Tuesday in simultaneous operations held in 28 provinces against the group which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organisation.

The operations are part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, which on Monday issued arrest warrants for 140 people.

According to police sources, six people were remanded in custody, while arrest warrants were issued for 58 more people Tuesday for reportedly "forming a terrorist organization," "being a member of a terrorist organisation" and "illegal wiretapping."

The move came after police arrested 100 people in Istanbul and nine other provinces across Turkey after the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 140 people as part of an investigation concerning around 40 million Turkish liras ($14 million) provided to the Gulenist organisation between 2004 and 2015.