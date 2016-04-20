A Dutch court on Wednesday reversed a 2014 ruling by an international tribunal which had ordered Russia to pay $50 billion in damages to the former shareholders of the bankrupt oil company Yukos.

Yukos, once Russia's biggest oil producer, was run by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a businessman who used to be Russia's richest man but lost out massively when Russia's government seized the company's assets.

Russian authorities had subjected Yukos to politically motivated attacks when it was broken up and nationalised, with most assets handed to Russian oil producer Rosneft, an oil company mostly owned by the Russian government.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in 2014 that Russia had forced Yukos into bankruptcy with excessive tax claims and sold off its assets to state-owned companies.

Now the Hague district court ruled the Permanent Court of Arbitration was "not competent" to rule in the matter and therefore "the Russian Federation is no longer liable for paying compensation to these parties."

"The Hague District Court has reversed the awards of the international arbitrators on the grounds that they lacked jurisdiction to arbitrate the cases," it added in its written decision.

Khodorkovsky was arrested in 2003 shortly after President Vladimir Putin turned against some of Russia's growing class of oligarchs for meddling in politics.

Yukos was sold off in opaque auctions to state companies led by Rosneft between 2004 and 2006. State-owned Rosneft was then small but has now become a leading global player among the world's biggest listed oil companies by production volume.