TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Anti-terror operations end in Turkey's Yuksekova District
Security sources say anti-terror operations targeting PKK terrorists end in Yuksekova District of Turkey's southern Hakkari Province
Anti-terror operations end in Turkey's Yuksekova District
Soldiers patrol at a street as Turkish Security Forces carry out a counter - terrorism operation against terrorist organization PKK in Yuksekova district of Turkey's Hakkari province on April 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

Turkish Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that operations targeting PKK terrorists in Yuksekova District of Turkey's southern Hakkari Province came to an end.

Since March 13, when a curfew was announced in the district, Turkish security forces have killed around 200 PKK terrorists and defused 286 handmade bombs.

More than 200 barricades were removed and 135 holes dug by the group were also closed as part of the operations.

Recommended

Turkey started its anti-terror operations across the country last July, after PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire.

Since then, more than 5,359 PKK terrorists have been killed across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan