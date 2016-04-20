The European Union's executive said on Wednesday it will propose on May 4 granting Turkish citizens visa-free travel to the bloc from late June in a deal under which it is to stop irregular refugee flux into Europe - provided Ankara meets the remaining conditions.

A first European Commission report on implementation of last month's EU-Turkey agreement said good progress had been made but more resources and commitments were needed to carry out sustained returns of refugees from Greece to Turkey and to resettle Syrian refugees from Turkey directly to Europe.

The Commission did not say how many of the 72 benchmarks for visa liberalisation Turkey has yet to complete but it pointed to several areas where work remains to be done.

They include reducing a backlog of asylum applications, granting all refugees legal access to the labour market, strengthening visa requirements for countries that pose a high migration risk, taking necessary steps to protect fundamental rights and ending discrimination against citizens of EU member state Greek Cypriot, which Turkey does not recognise.

Migration Commission Dimitris Avramopoulos, speaking to reporters, declined to say how many benchmarks Turkey now met but stressed that Ankara's compliance was improving by the day.