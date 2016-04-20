Japanese authorities raided the research centre of Mitsubishi Motors after the company admitted to improper testing of fuel efficiency, with the government saying the situation is extremely serious.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, "Based on the findings from the raid, and a report from the company, we would like to reveal the extent of the inaccuracies as soon as possible. We will deal with the situation in a strict manner and would like to ensure the safety of cars."

Mitsubishi Motors Corp admitted to manipulating test data to overstate the fuel economy of 625,000 cars sold in Japan, knocking its shares down more than 15 percent and wiping $1.2 billion off its market value on Wednesday.

The automaker said it stopped making and selling its eK mini-wagons for the domestic market after Nissan Motor, which markets a similar model made by Mitsubishi, found a discrepancy in fuel efficiency test data.

Mitsubishi Motors said the fuel economy levels of models made for the local market were up to a tenth lower than stated in its test results. It said it manipulated those levels to gain a favourable reading for its fuel economy certification.