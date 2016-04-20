BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Mitsubishi office raided over falsified fuel economy data
Japanese authorities raid Mitsubishi Motors offices after company admits that employees improperly manipulated fuel economy data to inflate mileage results
Mitsubishi office raided over falsified fuel economy data
A man walks in front of Mitsubishi Motors Corp's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

Japanese authorities raided the research centre of Mitsubishi Motors after the company admitted to improper testing of fuel efficiency, with the government saying the situation is extremely serious.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, "Based on the findings from the raid, and a report from the company, we would like to reveal the extent of the inaccuracies as soon as possible. We will deal with the situation in a strict manner and would like to ensure the safety of cars."

Mitsubishi Motors Corp admitted to manipulating test data to overstate the fuel economy of 625,000 cars sold in Japan, knocking its shares down more than 15 percent and wiping $1.2 billion off its market value on Wednesday.

The automaker said it stopped making and selling its eK mini-wagons for the domestic market after Nissan Motor, which markets a similar model made by Mitsubishi, found a discrepancy in fuel efficiency test data.

Mitsubishi Motors said the fuel economy levels of models made for the local market were up to a tenth lower than stated in its test results. It said it manipulated those levels to gain a favourable reading for its fuel economy certification.

Recommended

As global emissions regulations tighten, fuel economy has become a major factor for environmental- and cost-conscious buyers.

Tetsuro Aikawa, the president of Japan's sixth-largest automaker, bowed in apology at a news conference in Tokyo for what is the biggest scandal at Mitsubishi Motors since a damaging defect cover-up over a decade ago.

"We'd like to apologise for the issue," Aikawa said. "The focus right now is to resolve this problem and prevent it from happening again ... it could be quite damaging."

Shares in Mitsubishi Motors closed down more than 15 percent at 733 yen, the stock's biggest one-day drop in almost 12 years. Shares in Nissan closed down 1 percent.

Mitsubishi Motors said the test manipulation involved 625,000 vehicles produced since mid-2013. These include its eK mini-wagon as well as 468,000 cars it made for Nissan, which markets them as the Dayz.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B