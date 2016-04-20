Canada is expected to introduce a legislation on legalizing marijuana in spring 2017, Health Minister Jane Philpott said on Wednesday.

Last year, during his election campaign, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, promised to introduce a bill to legalize the recreational use of Marijuana, however a time frame had not been specified.

According to Philpott, if recreational marijuana is legalized, the Canadian law will keep it away from children as well as forbid it to be misused in the hands of criminals.

"We will work with law enforcement partners to encourage appropriate and proportionate criminal justice measures," she said. "We know it is impossible to arrest our way out of this problem."