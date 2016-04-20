WORLD
Death toll from Japan quake climbs to 48
Police officers search for missing victims in the village of Minami-Aso, Kumamoto prefecture on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

Searchers found a man's body on Wednesday in a landslide-hit area in southern Japan, bringing the death toll to 48 from two powerful earthquakes last week. Three people remain missing.

Kumamoto prefecture said that another 11 have died from illnesses believed to be related to the physical stress of evacuation.

More than 100,000 people are homeless or have fled their homes as aftershocks continue to shake the area. Many are living in cramped conditions in shelters or even their cars, with limited food and water.

In all, 14 victims have been found in Minamiaso. The hardest-hit town appears to be Mashiko, where 20 people died. Kumamoto prefecture has tallied 1,453 homes destroyed so far, of which 1,026 are in Mashiko.y and surrounding communities on the island of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands.

SOURCE:TRT World, AP
