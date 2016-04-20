Michigan's attorney general will announce criminal charges on Wednesday connected to his investigation into dangerous levels of lead in Flint's drinking water, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Detroit Free Press said that, along with others, a city official who signed a document saying the homes Flint used to test tap water under federal guidelines all had lead service lines, will be charged by Attorney General Bill Schuette. Investigators say the statement was false.

The newspaper cited three sources familiar with the investigation for its story.

Flint, a city of about 100,000 people, was under control of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2014 when it switched its source of water from Detroit's municipal system to the Flint River to save money.