France plans to extend its state of emergency by two months, initially declared after the deadly Nov. 13 attacks in Paris, to ensure security at the European Championship soccer tournament, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday.

Valls will require parliament's approval for the extension.

The state of emergency expands police powers to carry out arrests and searches and allows authorities to forbid the movement of people and vehicles at specific times and places.

"Faced with an event this big... which must take place in conditions of security and which at the same time should be a celebration.... we have to ensure security," Valls told French radio.