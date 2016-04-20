Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday her pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) would not press for a second independence referendum until it was clear most Scots wanted to leave the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon was speaking to supporters ahead of a May 5 vote in which the SNP is on course to win another overall majority in Scotland's devolved parliament, giving it a further five years in government in Edinburgh, according to polls.

"If there is to be a second referendum - whether that is in the next parliament or in a future parliament - we first have to earn the right to propose it," she told an enthusiastic crowd of SNP supporters in Edinburgh.

"Setting the date for a referendum before a majority of the Scottish people have been persuaded that independence - and therefore another referendum - is the best future for our country is the wrong way round," she added.

Scottish voters rejected independence by 55 to 45 percent in a referendum in 2014, but the SNP went on to win a sweeping victory in a national British election in 2015, taking all but three of Scotland's 59 seats in parliament in London.

The upcoming Scottish parliament will have unprecedented powers over taxes after a last-minute pledge by the British government just before the 2014 referendum, when it looked as though the secessionists might win.