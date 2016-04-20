An agreement has been reached for 250 people to leave two towns blockaded by Syrian oppositions in northwestern Syria and for the same number to leave two towns surrounded by pro-regime forces near the Lebanese border, the Hezbollah-controlled Al Manar TV station reported on Wednesday.

The towns blockaded by oppositions are Al Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province, both predominantly Shi'ite and loyal to the Assad regime. The towns at the Lebanese border surrounded by pro-regime forces are Zabadani and Madaya.

The warring parties agreed on a local ceasefire for the four towns in September 2015, even though the agreement has not been exactly fulfilled.