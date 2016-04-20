Thousands of Israelis rallied in central Tel Aviv square on Tuesday to call on authorities to set free an Israeli soldier who was charged with manslaughter, by a military court, after he shot dead a wounded Palestinian in the Israeli-occupied West Bank last week.

Amateur video footage related to the crime showed the alleged Palestinian knife attacker, Abdel Fattah al Sharif, wounded and lying on the ground in Hebron, in the West Bank, on March 24.

In the video, Sharif is seen to be first ignored by medical staff and Israeli soldiers, after which a soldier, Sergeant Elor Azaria, shot at his head in close range, while he was defenceless.

Many of the mainly right-wing protesters in Rabin Square shouted nationalist slogans, as they waved Israeli flags.

His supporters chanted slogans including, "He's a hero," and "Release the soldier."

They criticised the Israeli leader and accused him of branding Azaria for acting incongruously.

"The prime minister, the minister of defence and the chief of staff ... [tried] the young man before we knew all the details... They set the tone, they climbed a tall tree and now they don't know how to get down, so they have to try him and make a symbol of him," said Eli Hubara, a protester.

The soldier was also charged with conduct and stripped of his rank and position in the army.