An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck off northeastern Japan on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. There was no immediate tsunami warning, or reports of damage or casualties.

Shortly afterwards, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Ecuador's coast, terrifying locals and impeding rescuers after a more severe weekend quake battered the same area and killed hundreds of people.

According to an official, the death toll in Ecuador from initial earthquake has risen to 525, Agence France Presse reported.

A series of strong quakes struck the south of Japan late last week, killing nearly 50 people. On Wednesday, survivors struggled with shortages of food and water.

The USGS said Wednesday's quake was centred 104 km east southeast of Sendai, Honshu, near an area where a devastating quake and tsunami struck in March 2011. It was 51 km deep.

The latest earthquake in Ecuador hit 25 km off Muisne on the northwest Pacific coast at a depth of 15 km, it also said.

That was near the epicentre of Saturday's 7.8 quake, which devastated a long swath of the coast and dealt a major blow to the oil-producing nation's already fragile economy.