The Turkish Presidency has prepared a video clip featuring Syrian refugees to mark April 23, National Sovereignty and Children's day.

The clip, whose lyrics was written by Turgay Evren, and composed and performed by Muhammed Kahraman, was screened during Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan's, meeting with children from around the world.

During the event, to be held at the Presidential Complex, in Turkey's capital Ankara, the attendees called attention to the challenges that refugee children are facing.

According to the latest report, released by the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Turkey hosts nearly 3 million Syrian refugees including 1,490,033 children who were forced to flee their homes due to the civil war in the country.

The Save the Children charity foundation estimates that about 650,000 of them are children of school age and about 390,000 others are out of school.