Fenerbahce reached the Euroleague Final Four after completing 3-0 wins in its best-of-five quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Fenerbahce brushed aside holders Real Madrid 75-63 and Laboral sank the competition's six-time winners Panathinaikos 84-75 to join CSKA Moscow, who rounded off their 3-0 sweep of Red Star Belgrade on Monday, in the last four.

Fenerbahce will play Laboral for a berth in the final in Berlin.

Aiming to become the first Turkish team to win Europe's premier club competition, Fenerbahce enjoyed a third emphatic win over Real despite missing their injured Czech centre Jan Vesely throughout the series.

A 17-2 run in the third quarter swung a physical contest Fenerbahce's way as the visitors silenced Real's vociferous home fans with an effervescent second-half performance.