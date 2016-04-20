Australian scientists said on Wednesday that just seven percent of the Great Barrier Reef, which attracts around A$5 billion ($3.90 billion) in tourism every year, has been untouched by mass bleaching that is likely to destroy half the coral.

Bleaching of coral occurs where it expels living algae, causing it to calcify as a result of rising sea temperatures. Mildly bleached corals can recover if the temperature drops, otherwise the coral may die.

"We've never seen anything like this scale of bleaching before. In the northern Great Barrier Reef, it's like 10 cyclones have come ashore all at once," said Professor Terry Hughes, conveyor of the National Coral Bleaching Taskforce, which conducted aerial surveys of the World Heritage site.

"Our estimate at the moment is that close to 50 percent of the coral is already dead or dying," Hughes told Reuters.

The Great Barrier Reef stretches 2,300 km (1,430 miles) along Australia's northeast coast and is the world's largest living ecosystem.

Although the impact has been exacerbated by one of the strongest El Nino's in nearly 20 years, scientist believe climate change is the underlying driver of bleaching.