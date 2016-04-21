Twenty four people have died after a leak caused an explosion at a petrochemical plant on Mexico's southern Gulf coast, and the death toll could still rise, Mexican oil giant Pemex said on Thursday.

Pemex raised the toll late Thursday from the 13 fatalities previously known and announced eight workers remained missing. It also said 19 people remained hospitalised, with 13 of them in serious condition.

In a statement, the company said 12 of the bodies had been identified and eight of them delivered to family members.

Earlier in the day, President Enrique Pena Nieto visited the facility in the industrial port city of Coatzacoalcos and met with relatives desperate for word on the fate of loved ones still unaccounted for.

"I understand the anxiety, the worry, the anguish you are going through," Pena Nieto said, assuring them that both Pemex and the Mexichem Company, which co-operated the plant, would fulfil their responsibilities and compensate those hurt by the accident.

A worker who survived the explosion told journalists that some 300 employees were on site when the blast occurred.

"I was out back when the first explosion came. We saw the windows collapse, the iron bars crumple, because (the facilities) are extremely old," he said.

"When the second explosion happened, I saw bodies fly off the scaffolding."

The sharp odour of ammonia filled the air and the plants' turbines still streamed gray smoke on Thursday afternoon, where local and municipal police, as well as marines, blocked the entrance to the facility.

Around 2,000 evacuated residents returned home Thursday, and life in the town was returning to normal as the dissipating cloud drifted into the distance -- though schools remained closed.

Around 30 families, some weeping loudly, some scuffling with soldiers, gathered at a plant entrance road, where a sharp chemical smell still hung in the air about 2 kilometres (a mile) from where the explosion occurred Wednesday afternoon.

A group of relatives unsuccessfully tried to force their way into the installation, shouted at marines and soldiers who were called in to guard the facility, and they threw rocks at a white government SUV when it arrived at the scene.