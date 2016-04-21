Bulgaria's parliament approved a law on Thursday to make voting compulsory in an attempt to boost election turnout and the legitimacy of political institutions.

The European Union (EU) member has had five governments since 2012. The last election in 2014 produced a 51 percent turnout, the lowest in 25 years, and a fragmented parliament.

A record eight parties won seats as increasingly disaffected voters turned their backs on the traditional political players.

Lawmakers from the ruling centre-right GERB party, and most of its allies, have now approved amendments to the Election Code that will make voting mandatory.

However, those who wish to abstain can still select a "not voting for anyone" option.

In January, parliament gave the green light to electronic voting, a move expected to help Bulgarians living abroad to take part in elections and encourage more young and educated people to vote.