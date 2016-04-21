Collective efforts by Turkey and the EU are making a difference in the refugee crisis and the number of refugees and illegal migrants crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey into Europe is falling significantly, said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg's comments came during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, where Stoltenberg is on an official visit.

In late March Turkey and the EU reached a deal aimed at decreasing the illegal influx of refugees into Europe.

The deal is mainly aimed at preventing people smugglers from sending refugees across the Aegean Sea into Greece.

As part of the deal Turkey will accept back refugees who crossed into Greece after March 20, while in return the EU will provide Turkey with financial aid, early visa-free travel and progress in its EU membership negotiations.

Stoltenberg praised the consequences of the deal, but he also warned authorities that human traffickers could change their routes.

"It confirms that our collective efforts are making a difference," he said.