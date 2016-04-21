South Africa will not push to have the global ban on trade in rhino horn lifted but will maintain its existing policy of stockpiling the commodity, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.

South Africa, where thousands of rhino's have been killed by poachers for their valuable horns prized in Asia, had considered global trading in rhino horns as a way to stem poaching activities.

"The recommendations endorse South Africa's integrated strategic management approach to resolving the poaching of rhino and illegal trade in rhino," Jeff Radebe, minister in the presidency, told a media briefing.