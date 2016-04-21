South African President Jacob Zuma said that no evidence of corruption or fraud was found in the investigation of a major arms deal arranged by the government in 1995.

The arms deal of 30 billion rand ($2.1 billion) was made in 1991. The South African Air Force (SAAF) replaced the Cheetah trainers with European military equipment that was made in 1991, when Zuma was serving as deputy president.

"No evidence was found as well through the Commission's own independent inquiries," President Zuma said on television, on Thursday.

Schabir Shaik, Zuma's former financial adviser, was found guilty and jailed in 2005 of trying to solicit bribes worth 500,000 rand a year for Zuma from a French arms company.

Zuma said the money paid was for consultancy services "and nothing else".

It was alleged that Zuma had offered to protect the French firm from an investigation into an arms deal South Africa arranged in the late 1990s.

Later in 2005, then-President Thabo Mbeki discharged Zuma as his deputy after he was implicated in the arms deal.